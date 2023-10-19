Weather Story

Another day of above normal temperatures and dry weather will occur across Wyoming. Warm, dry weather will continue through the weekend. Then Monday, a cooler and wetter weather pattern will drive a pattern shift through much of next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday

Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night

Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.