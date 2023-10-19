Weather Story
Another day of above normal temperatures and dry weather will occur across Wyoming. Warm, dry weather will continue through the weekend. Then Monday, a cooler and wetter weather pattern will drive a pattern shift through much of next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday
Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Tuesday Night
Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday
Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
