Weather Story

Cooler, with showers this morning and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Continued snow across western mountains ending tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Light south wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 80.