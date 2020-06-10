Weather Story
Cooler, with showers this morning and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Continued snow across western mountains ending tonight.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Light south wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
