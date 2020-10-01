Weather Story
Remaining dry and mild today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Mainly dry weather should continue through the weekend. Elevated fire weather is possible on Friday afternoon in some locations.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon..
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 40.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 71
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
