Weather Story
Dry and warm weather continues today, with generally light winds expected. Water levels in streams and rivers will continue to rise west of the Divide in the coming days as snow melts.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
