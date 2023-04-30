Weather Story

Dry and warm weather continues today, with generally light winds expected. Water levels in streams and rivers will continue to rise west of the Divide in the coming days as snow melts.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.