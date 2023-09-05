Weather Story
A much drier and quieter day is in store today. Western mountains will have a chance for showers and storms this afternoon. Other portions of the area will have mostly clear skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday
A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 74.
