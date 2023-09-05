Weather Story

A much drier and quieter day is in store today. Western mountains will have a chance for showers and storms this afternoon. Other portions of the area will have mostly clear skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday

A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 74.