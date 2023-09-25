Weather Story

Dry conditions and mainly light winds continue today. A warming trend also begins today, with elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions will occur Tuesday and Wednesday from eastern Sweetwater County to Natrona County, including southern Fremont County.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 6 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.