Sunny skies and warmer temperatures take over today. Winds will be breezy in prone locations, esp. in southern WY. These drier and warmer conditions continue into Thursday before the next Pacific weather system begins moving into the region late Thursday into Friday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
