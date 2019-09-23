Mostly sunny and warmer today with isolated showers in Northwest Wyoming this afternoon. Tuesday will be windy and warm with a few afternoon showers and mountain snow showers, mainly in the Big Horn Mountains. Expect a trend toward cooler and wetter weather through the rest of the week as a large Pacific trough approaches the area from the west.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 39. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
