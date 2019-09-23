Mostly sunny and warmer today with isolated showers in Northwest Wyoming this afternoon. Tuesday will be windy and warm with a few afternoon showers and mountain snow showers, mainly in the Big Horn Mountains. Expect a trend toward cooler and wetter weather through the rest of the week as a large Pacific trough approaches the area from the west.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Clear, with a low around 39. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.