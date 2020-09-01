Weather Story

Plenty of sunshine expected today, with dry and breezy conditions.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday

