Weather Story
Plenty of sunshine expected today, with dry and breezy conditions.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Monday
