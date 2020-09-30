Weather Story

Breezy conditions will bring elevated fire weather to Johnson County this afternoon. Dry weather will continue through much of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 40.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.