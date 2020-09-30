Weather Story
Breezy conditions will bring elevated fire weather to Johnson County this afternoon. Dry weather will continue through much of the week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 40.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
