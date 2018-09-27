High pressure will shift southward today as a Canadian Cold Front slides across the Northern Tier States. This mixed weather pattern will keep dry and breezy conditions across southern and southwestern Wyoming today with another round of critical fire weather conditions. Otherwise…partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will prevail across the state today…before the front brings cooler weather to the north tonight with snow showers over the Bighorn mountains. Cooler and drier weather will then be in store for much of the Cowboy state on Friday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy. Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Monday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.