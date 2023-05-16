Weather Story

Warmer temperatures continue across the area today. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area this afternoon and evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78.