Weather Story
Warmer temperatures continue across the area today. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area this afternoon and evening.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW