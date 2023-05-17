Weather Story

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread across the area, as a cold front progresses southward through the day. Gusty winds will occur behind the front. Temperatures will be above normal over the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.