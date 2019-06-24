Finally, warmer temperatures are back in the forecast with highs in the 80s to 90s toward the end of the week. It will be mostly dry today with only isolated showers & a few thunderstorms across northern WY. Gusty winds are expected each afternoon this week beginning today. #wywx
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 82.