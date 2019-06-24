Sunny with a High Near 72

Finally, warmer temperatures are back in the forecast with highs in the 80s to 90s toward the end of the week. It will be mostly dry today with only isolated showers & a few thunderstorms across northern WY. Gusty winds are expected each afternoon this week beginning today. #wywx

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

