Mostly dry weather today and tonight, with only a few showers possible in the far north this afternoon and evening. Expect mild high temperatures and gusty winds across the state.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.