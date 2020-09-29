Weather Story

Warmer today and remaining dry. Breezy conditions will bring elevated fire weather to Johnson County this afternoon. Dry weather will continue through much of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 36. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 38.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 71.