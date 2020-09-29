Sunny with a High Near 72

Weather Story

Warmer today and remaining dry. Breezy conditions will bring elevated fire weather to Johnson County this afternoon. Dry weather will continue through much of the week.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 36. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 38.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

