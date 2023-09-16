Weather Story
A very nice weekend is on tap with sunshine, warm temperatures and light to moderate wind. We transition to a cooler and wetter pattern during the middle of next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW