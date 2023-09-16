Weather Story

A very nice weekend is on tap with sunshine, warm temperatures and light to moderate wind. We transition to a cooler and wetter pattern during the middle of next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.