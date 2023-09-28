Weather Story

Cooler today with more clouds. Isolated showers may occur in northern Wyoming. Dry and warmer weather returns Friday. We will enter a cooler and wetter pattern Sunday and into early next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 17 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.