Cooler today across the north with morning rain and snow showers as a Canadian Cold Front continues to slide across the Cowboy State. Dry and breezy weather will remain over the southwest today which will keep critical fire weather conditions across southern and southwestern Wyoming through Sunday. A dry and warmer weather pattern will take over Wyoming this weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Tuesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.