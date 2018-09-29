Sunny, with a High Near 78

Slightly warmer today and dry across most of the area. Isolated showers are possible across northern Wyoming late this evening. Otherwise, critical fire weather conditions have once again led to a Red Flag Warning across the southern half of Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 20 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
