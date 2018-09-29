Slightly warmer today and dry across most of the area. Isolated showers are possible across northern Wyoming late this evening. Otherwise, critical fire weather conditions have once again led to a Red Flag Warning across the southern half of Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 20 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy. Wednesday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.