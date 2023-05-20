Weather Story
Mostly sunny with lingering smoke. A few showers across the western mountains are expected this afternoon.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
