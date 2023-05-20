Weather Story

Mostly sunny with lingering smoke. A few showers across the western mountains are expected this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.