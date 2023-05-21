Weather Story

Another warm and smoky day. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly across the western mountains.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the evening

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.