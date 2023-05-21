Weather Story
Another warm and smoky day. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly across the western mountains.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the evening
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
