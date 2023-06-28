Weather Story

IIsolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, lasting through mid-evening. Johnson and Natrona counties will see the activity lasting later into the night. Gusty winds may accompany these storms.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.