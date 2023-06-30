Weather Story

A few showers will linger in central parts of the state this morning. Temperatures will move closer to what they should be at for the end of June. A warm-up will begin today and continue into the first week of July. This afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms look to develop but will remain confined to the eastern and southern parts of the state.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 74. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.