Weather Story
A few showers will linger in central parts of the state this morning. Temperatures will move closer to what they should be at for the end of June. A warm-up will begin today and continue into the first week of July. This afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms look to develop but will remain confined to the eastern and southern parts of the state.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 74. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Tuesday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW