Weather Story

Warm and dry conditions continue today. Winds will be slightly higher, leading to elevated fire weather conditions. Winds will increase Wednesday, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph more widespread across the forecast area. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Thursday, but wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will continue.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Thursday



Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.