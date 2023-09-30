Weather Story

Dry and windy conditions will increase across the state today. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s will allow humidity levels to fall this afternoon, while frequent wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph occur. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for portions of Central Wyoming this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight

Isolated showers after 3am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light south. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 65.