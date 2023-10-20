Weather Story
Warm and sunny weather continues with many locations approaching record warm high temperatures today. Warm, dry fall weather continues through the weekend, before a weather system will bring cooler and unsettled weather to the region to start the work week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 74. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday
Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Scattered rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.
Thursday
Scattered snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.
