Weather Story

Warm and sunny weather continues with many locations approaching record warm high temperatures today. Warm, dry fall weather continues through the weekend, before a weather system will bring cooler and unsettled weather to the region to start the work week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 74. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Scattered rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Thursday

Scattered snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.