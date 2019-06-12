Mostly sunny skies will prevail across much of the Cowboy State today, although there will be afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in the west. Shower and thunderstorm chances will begin to increase in coverage Thursday and Friday. Afternoon and evening showers and storms will continue through the weekend and even into next week. Temperatures will be around or just below normal through the weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday
Isolated showers between 11am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
