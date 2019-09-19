Today, expect clear skies, warm temperatures, and dry conditions. Winds will become gusty across the area this afternoon with gusts over 40 mph possible in the wind corridor. Later today showers will move in, beginning in the west. This is due to the next system which will also bring cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and some mountain snow through Saturday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
