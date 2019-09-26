Unseasonably warm and windy today. The warm, windy and a very dry air mass will result in favorable conditions for any fires to spread rapidly and have erratic behavior. A cold front will push into northern Wyoming late this afternoon, and push south across the entire area tonight. There is a chance of mountain snow and valley rain in wake of this cold front.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Friday

Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%

Saturday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Windy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.