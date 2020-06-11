Weather Story
Warmer, with a breezy wind across most areas. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon mainly across the west.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
