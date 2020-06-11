Weather Story

Warmer, with a breezy wind across most areas. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon mainly across the west.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.