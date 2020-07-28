Weather Story

Cooler today, with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected across the area.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Scattered showers before 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then isolated showers between 10pm and 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 91.