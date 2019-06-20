A mix of clouds and sunshine today with isolated to widely scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Windy conditions will continue in southern Wyoming. Snow is possible in the northern mountains tonight. Cool Friday into this weekend with continued chances of mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Scattered rain showers before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west northwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Isolated showers between 9am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 80.