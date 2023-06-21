Weather Story

Showers and thunderstorms will be more confined to northwestern portions into the Bighorn Basin this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rain will continue to be the main threat. Additional showers will be possible over Johnson and Natrona counties later tonight. The summer solstice begins at 8:57 AM.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.