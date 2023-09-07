Weather Story

Another warm and pleasant quiet day is expected. There is a chance of isolated rain showers/thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening for northern portions of the area, mainly in northwest mountains.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.