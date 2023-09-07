Weather Story
Another warm and pleasant quiet day is expected. There is a chance of isolated rain showers/thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening for northern portions of the area, mainly in northwest mountains.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
