Weather Story

Warm and mostly dry today, though a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across the west. Gusty winds could be associated with the showers and storms. Showers become more widespread across the region tomorrow.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south southwest. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 65.