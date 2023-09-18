Sunny With a High Near 75

Sunny With a High Near 75

Weather Story

Warm and mostly dry today, though a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across the west. Gusty winds could be associated with the showers and storms. Showers become more widespread across the region tomorrow.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south southwest. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

