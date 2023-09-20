Sunny With a High Near 75

Weather Story

Isolated showers and thunderstorms the next two days, becoming more widespread Thursday night. Friday and Saturday will be cool and wet, with mountain snow expected. Warmer and drier air will move back in starting Sunday and will continue into the new work week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 2Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.