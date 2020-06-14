Weather Story

Not as warm today with a mix of clouds and sun. Windy conditions will continue in some areas but it will not be as windy as Saturday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be around, mainly in northwestern Wyoming.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.