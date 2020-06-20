Weather Story

Somewhat warmer today with sunshine mixing with clouds. A gusty breeze will develop across southern Wyoming this afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in northern Wyoming from this afternoon into tonight. Expect a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.