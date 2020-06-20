Weather Story
Somewhat warmer today with sunshine mixing with clouds. A gusty breeze will develop across southern Wyoming this afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in northern Wyoming from this afternoon into tonight. Expect a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW