Weather Story
Today will be a dry and warm day with sunshine and some clouds. Low humidity and breezy conditions will bring elevated fire weather to portions of central and southern Wyoming this afternoon. Critical fire weather is likely across much of the area on Thursday afternoon.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph..
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breez
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW