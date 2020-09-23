Weather Story

Today will be a dry and warm day with sunshine and some clouds. Low humidity and breezy conditions will bring elevated fire weather to portions of central and southern Wyoming this afternoon. Critical fire weather is likely across much of the area on Thursday afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph..

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breez

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 69.