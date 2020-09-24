Weather Story

Very warm, dry and breezy conditions will bring critical fire weather to most of the area this afternoon except for the far northwest. Isolated showers are possible tonight in northwestern Wyoming. Somewhat cooler tomorrow although elevated fire weather will still be possible in southern Wyoming.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 65.