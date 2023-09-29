Weather Story

Mostly sunny and warmer today, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Central and southern Wyoming will see some wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph during the afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 63.