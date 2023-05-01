Sunny With a High Near 76

Weather Story

Today will be much the same as previous days, with the warming trend continues. A few rain showers (maybe a rumble of thunder) are possible over mountains today, but most will remain dry. We continue to monitor river gauges as snowmelt raises water levels. Unsettled weather returns Thursday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

