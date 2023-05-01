Weather Story

Today will be much the same as previous days, with the warming trend continues. A few rain showers (maybe a rumble of thunder) are possible over mountains today, but most will remain dry. We continue to monitor river gauges as snowmelt raises water levels. Unsettled weather returns Thursday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.