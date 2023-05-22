Weather Story

Another warm and smoky day. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly across the western mountains.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.