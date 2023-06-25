Weather Story

Partly cloudy and slightly warmer today. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will develop along the northern mountains and Bighorn Basin. Monday will see more widespread activity across the north.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79.