Weather Story

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later this morning, with locally gusty winds possible. Some of the storms could become severe, with strong winds and small hail.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.