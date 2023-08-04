Weather Story

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.