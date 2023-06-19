Weather Story

July looks to have above normal precipitation for much of the state, with equal chances of temperatures above, at or below normal.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 26 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 78.