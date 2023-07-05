Weather Story

A nice day for most with increasing amounts of sunshine and mild temperatures. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible across northern Wyoming. More numerous storms are possible tomorrow afternoon, some could be strong to severe.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.