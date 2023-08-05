Weather Story

The weekend looks unseasonably cool across the state, with highs 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms may be capable of producing periods of heavy rain. The pattern remains the same heading into the start of next week with cooler-than-normal temperatures. By mid-week, the pattern looks to shift, with things drying out and temperatures returning to near normal.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.